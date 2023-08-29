Taking the first steps towards a healthy lifestyle

Energy Alert
By Macy Davis
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As National Wellness Month winds down, one fitness center shares ways to get healthy and stay healthy.

Dylan Ferrell with Workout Anytime Southwest in Jonesboro said the three best workouts for anyone to do from anywhere are squats, walking, and pushups.

Ferrell said many people go to the gym or start trying to get healthy but get discouraged when they don’t see progress fast.

“It’s something to just take your time on,” Ferrell explained. “Make those small changes one at a time. Make a change every single day and just be patient with it.”

Before you work out, he added, you should eat something small an hour or two before you work out. After you work out, you should eat something with a lot of protein.

