Texarkana Water Utilities employee presented with special life saving award

Devin Bruce helped pull a man to safety who had fallen in a drainage ditch.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An employee of Texarkana Water Utilities has been given a special award for his recent actions.

On Monday, Aug. 28, Devin Bruce was given a Citizens Life Saving Award by Mayor Bob Bruggeman. Back on Aug. 4, Bruce was out working and came across a man lying face down in a drainage ditch. The man had fallen and had been calling out for help, and was too exhausted to pull himself out of the ditch.

Bruce and some nearby neighbors were able to pull the man out of the ditch and move him into the shade on this particularly hot day. They provided him with help until medical personnel got on scene.

“It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” Bruce said when he received the award.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

