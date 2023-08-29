Traffic troubles due to a small error

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers across Paragould may have noticed the left turning lane on Highway 49 has been narrowed, but this was not intended and was caused due to a planning error.

ArDOT and their contractors have been working through the overnight hours to finish roadwork, to avoid traffic and the extreme heat. The turning lanes were painted at night so ArDOT did not catch the mistake until the lines were complete.

“We didn’t steal any room from the other lanes, it’s just that the drivers inside the turning lanes feel a little stuck,” said District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee.

Smithee said there are methods of removing the yellow lines without actually grinding the asphalt.

Now removing the paint from the turning lanes could get a bit tricky, as crews will try and prevent permanently damaging the liquid concrete.

“When you are grinding into the aggregates you will see a very white polished look and if you leave it like that it will look like stripes and so it would look like you have multiple sets of stripes out there,” said Smithee.

Smithee stressed that there is no danger to drivers, but he urges a bit of extra caution when driving through those areas.

Now with temperatures falling back below average, Smithee said that crews will begin to work more during the day. “With some better temperatures and a better forecast coming, the contractors are now working on a day schedule for that northern section,” said Smithee.

Smithee said there is no estimated time for the repair, but crews will be out sampling so ArDOT can remove the paint without harming the asphalt.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.