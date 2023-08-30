Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special airs Thursday night

Arkansas State football is in the spotlight Thursday on KAIT
Arkansas State football is in the spotlight Thursday on KAIT(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football opens the 2023 season Saturday at #19 Oklahoma.

Get ready for gameday on KAIT with the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special. Chris and Logan break down the A-State offense, defense, and special teams. We’ll profile the QB race with J.T. Shrout earning the starting nod. An All-American returns to the Red Wolves. We’ll spotlight Dominic Zvada as he continues kicking his way into the A-State record book.

Watch the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error

Latest News

Bryan Hodgson provides summer updates on Arkansas State men’s basketball
Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.
From Arkansas to Missouri to Petrino at Texas A&M, the SEC is loaded with new offensive play callers
A-State football holds weekly press conference, names J.T. Shrout starting QB for season opener
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game...
Former Red Wolves Blake Grupe & Kirk Merritt join Demario Davis on Saints 53-man roster