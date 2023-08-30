2023 Red Wolves Live Preseason Special airs Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football opens the 2023 season Saturday at #19 Oklahoma.

Get ready for gameday on KAIT with the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special. Chris and Logan break down the A-State offense, defense, and special teams. We’ll profile the QB race with J.T. Shrout earning the starting nod. An All-American returns to the Red Wolves. We’ll spotlight Dominic Zvada as he continues kicking his way into the A-State record book.

Watch the Red Wolves Live Preseason Special Thursday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.