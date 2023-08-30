Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas EMT’s head to Florida

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First Responders across Arkansas are heading to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Wednesday.

Medic One in Jonesboro sent three crew to Florida ahead of the hurricane.

“We typically take most of our administrative personnel, which leaves all of our on-the-ground people here in service to take care of the area here,” said Tim Brickell, director of operations with Medic One.

A deployment will typically last between 3 to 14 days.

Brickell said the crews with Medic One are currently in the middle of the panhandle, away from the path of Hurricane Idalia.

“The ones that arrive early are typically for evacuations of healthcare facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, and things like that to get those patients out of the way of the storm,” he said.

Tracey Snell is an EMT who traveled with Crittenden EMD as part of a special operations team. She said she didn’t hesitate when the opportunity to help arrived.

“This is what we live for, you know, send us, send me to help out,” she said.

Snell and several others left Memphis and headed to Montgomery, Alabama.

Her destination will be Havana, Florida, also away from the direct path of the hurricane.

Once the hurricane passes, Brickell said the job of the first responders changes as well.

“According to how much damage there is or how much need there is then they will shift the assets back to the area that is most heavily hit. Then we shift into a mode where we have to supplement 911 in that particular area,” he said.

Snell too, will be waiting to see where she and her team are needed.

“We’ll be in our vehicles tonight, probably staying there until the storm hits and then they may send us exactly into where the path of the storm just hit,” she said.

This is Snell’s first time deployed to help, and even though the hurricane intimidates her, she’s said she’s ready to help.

“I have faith that we’re going to be ok, we all held hands and said a prayer before we left,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Police shot a suspect after they say he robbed a convenience store.
Officers justified in Osceola shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting

Latest News

A coffee shop tucked away in the halls of Jonesboro High School is hoping to get some help from...
SRO’s coffee shop needs help restocking
Police arrested a man after they said he sexually assaulted two female minors.
Man arrested for sexually abusing two minors
A judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to charge Ronald Dean Scoggin with battery in...
Paragould man arrested for cutting man during fight
GasBuddy predicts the average price of gas in the U.S. during the Labor Day weekend will fall...
Gas prices ease ahead of Labor Day