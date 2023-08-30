Aug. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to another comfortable morning across Region 8 this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

Mostly sunny conditions today, but with an approaching cold front from the north, I cannot rule out a shower or two this afternoon.

Nothing widespread, but don’t be surprised if you see a sprinkle or two.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s today.

That cold front will bring in a reinforcing shot of drier air.

We end the week with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

We will start to see temperatures climb back into the 90s for the Labor Day weekend.

I’ve also introduced some small rain chances.

We will watch the possibility of an area of low pressure forming in Louisiana and southern Arkansas, which could bring us a few showers over the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Hurricane Idalia strengthened overnight into a Category 4 storm. It’s expected to make landfall this morning in Florida.

The Arkansas Department of Health investigates an E. coli outbreak among University of Arkansas students.

OSHA completes its report into a deadly trench collapse in Jonesboro.

A shortage of court reporters, how some say it could affect cases in Arkansas.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

