Bridge closure causing significant delays

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - A bridge closure in Fulton County is causing headaches for those traveling through the area.

Harkle Road Creek Bridge on Highway 9 south of Salem was closed on Tuesday evening due to “bridge concerns.”

“It was discovered earlier this summer that some deterioration had occurred in some beams that we shouldn’t allow traffic on it,” Arkansas Department of Transportation District 5 Engineer Bruce Street explained.

Local drivers were detoured through the Glencoe and Oxford area.

Even after closing the roadway, the department still had trouble keeping people from driving on the bridge.

“We had people remove our barricades during the night and travel across it, but we’re trying to find out a way to remedy that because we don’t want people on it,” Street said.

Though the bridge is not at an immediate risk of collapsing, it’s still a concern.

“It’s risky. That’s why we closed it,” Street explained. “We aren’t closing it because we enjoy it, but our fear is that someone would do that to save time, and the bridge would actually collapse and hurt them.”

ArDOT said a complete fix for the bridge closure could take months.

“We actually have four bridges on this route that are under contract to be replaced. The contractor has already started, but he hasn’t started at this location. The bridge is already scheduled for replacement. It had just become worse faster than we had hoped.”

Residents of the area say they want a fix sooner rather than later.

“A drive that normally takes me about 15 minutes or so now takes me 30,” Fulton County Resident Christi Shaver said. “They’ve been working on this road off and on for over four years, and now all of a sudden, that bridge is not passible? I don’t understand.”

