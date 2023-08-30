County celebrates 106th fair

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas fair is kicking off as August winds down.

The Randolph County Fair at the Pocahontas fairgrounds will have events through Saturday, Sept. 2.

The fair features a carnival with rides for all ages and more.

“We got over 150 animals this year, and kids have been showing and winning some blue ribbons,” Randolph County Fair Manager Steve Clements said. “That’s what we’re out here.

On top of many events at this year’s fair, Clements said there is a wide variety of food and drinks as well.

“We have funnel cakes, corn dogs, lemonade, barbeque, hamburgers, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn. A little bit of everything,” Clements said.

For more information on the Randolph County Fair, visit the organization’s Facebook page.

