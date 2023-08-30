Energy Alert
Gas prices ease ahead of Labor Day

GasBuddy predicts the average price of gas in the U.S. during the Labor Day weekend will fall to $3.75 per gallon.(Source: WAFF)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists could potentially see gas prices over the holiday weekend that are similar to prices during Labor Day 2022.

According to a news release, GasBuddy predicts the average price of gas in the U.S. during the Labor Day weekend will fall to $3.75 per gallon.

Demand for gas may also rise to 9.2 million barrels for the week ahead of Labor Day.

As drivers begin pre-filling their tanks, the holiday weekend could potentially have the strongest demand of the summer driving season, according to the news release.

While gas prices are starting to drop as the summer comes to a close, GasBuddy said there could be one last surge at the pump before Fall.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

