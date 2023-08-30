Energy Alert
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’

The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed Harkle Road Creek Bridge on State Highway 9 in Fulton County on Tuesday after a routine inspection “revealed concerns.”

A news release said motorists would be detoured at Oxford onto State Highway 354/289 to Glencoe and U.S. Highway 412 to State Highway 9 in Salem.

If you are traveling south at Salem, the detour route takes U.S. Highway 412 to Glencoe, then on State Highway 289/354 to State Highway 9 in Oxford.

The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

