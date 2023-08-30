Man arrested for sexually abusing two minors

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after they said he sexually abused two female minors.

According to the incident report, 33-year-old John Charles Dunn of Lake City was driving in his car with the two victims whose ages are not disclosed.

Police reported Dunn was a friend of the victims’ family and had picked them up at their home.

On July 22, the girls rode with Dunn to run some errands, according to the report.

During the car ride, Dunn began to make comments to the girls, making them uncomfortable.

The next day, the victims were in the car with Dunn again when they pulled into the Old #1 Speedway just north of Harrisburg to either show them his race car, or where he raced.

While on the way to the racetrack, the report said Dunn began to sexually abuse the victims.

One of the victims said she had a headache and was feeling sick just so Dunn would stop touching her.

The report said Dunn continued to sexually abuse one of the victims on the ride back.

The victims said Dunn told them not to tell anybody about what had happened.

Once the victims got home, one of them informed her parents about the matter. They then told Dunn’s wife and confronted Dunn.

Officers later interviewed Dunn about the incident. When asked if he had any physical interaction with the victims, he requested an attorney.

Dunn was arrested on Aug. 28, and faces charges of rape and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Dunn will be taken before a judge on Aug. 30 for a bond hearing.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

