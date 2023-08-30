Paragould man arrested for cutting man during fight

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man was arrested after he was accused of cutting another person.

According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Aug. 29 to charge Ronald Dean Scoggin with battery in the second degree.

Officers were called to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center on July 19 for a person injured by a weapon during a physical altercation.

The victim told officers that he was involved in a fight with Scoggin and believed that at some point Scoggin may have “cut him badly along his side with some type of blade,” according to the affidavit.

Medical professionals told officers it looked like a cut injury rather than an accident. They also said it was close to doing severe damage.

The affidavit said detectives collected several witness statements claiming that Scoggin had a weapon during the altercation.

Detectives later spoke to Scoggin over the phone. He confirmed leaving his property to confront the victim but denied being in possession of a weapon.

Scoggin is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash-only bond.

