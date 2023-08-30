Energy Alert
Patient accused of killing Mid-South hand surgeon appears in court

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is still no final ruling on whether or not the man accused of shooting and killing a Mid-South orthopedic surgeon will stand trial.

A competency hearing for 30-year-old Larry Pickens was granted Tuesday morning without his attorney, who was counseling a sequestered murder trial at 201 Poplar.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Mauck was shot and killed inside an exam room at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville on July 11.

Collierville Judge Lee Ann Dobson granted court-appointed attorney John Dolan’s motion to order a mental evaluation to determine if Pickens is competent to stand trial.

It is expected that Pickens will be referred to the Middle Tennessee Institute in the next couple of weeks to undergo a mental evaluation and be housed there for a period of 30 days or less.

Once the findings are ready, the report will be sent back to Pickens’ attorney. In the meantime, Pickens will be housed in the Shelby County Jail.

Pickens’ next court appearance is October 24.

