Police department dealing with a unique problem

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville Police have been busy handling calls they don’t usually get the past couple of days. This time, it was about livestock.

“It seems here lately they have increased, and we took over in a neighborhood area where eight chickens were on the loose and crossing the road,” Robin Haught-Angel said.

Robin Haught-Angel with the Blytheville Police Department said having chickens running around is actually not a surprise.

She said the number of chickens around town increases in the spring, and when they grow up, that is when issues start.

“Tractor Supply sells them during the easter time, and people buy them from Tractor Supply and don’t expect them to get older, and then they have nowhere to put them, and they aren’t going to get rid of them because they have been a pet for so long,” Haught-Angel said.

She says this may not seem like a big deal, but this and other issues in town can create a situation that nobody wants to happen.

“We do have a stray dog problem, and stray dogs have been known to get in the backyards of people’s homes and kill the chickens, and then they are upset the stray dogs are killing the chickens they are not supposed to have in the first place,” Haught-Angel said.

She said there have been some people reaching out saying there are bigger things to worry about, and she stresses the point: they don’t make the rules; they enforce them.

“The city ordinance has been enacted for years, and if you are going to get a pet, get educated with the city ordinances and figure out what pets you can get and which ones you can’t,” Haught-Angel said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.