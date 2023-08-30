Popular restaurant celebrates 100-year anniversary

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County community came out to celebrate a restaurant’s 100th year in service.

Dixie Pig, the famous BBQ spot, is known by many all-around northeast Arkansas as one of the go-to spots in the area.

Owner and Manager Bob Halsell talked about how the spot got started and how important each customer is to his staff.

“I am the third generation, my grandfather Earnest Halsell started the business in 1923 and it was called the Rustic Inn and since then, we have a lot of great people in the community that make this possible,” Halsell said.

The celebration comes just a couple of days after someone drove through the restaurant on Saturday, but Halsell said it is going to take a lot more for them to close their doors.

