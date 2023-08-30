Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Popular restaurant celebrates 100-year anniversary

The Dixie Pig has been a stable in Blytheville for a century and you can see where the car...
The Dixie Pig has been a stable in Blytheville for a century and you can see where the car drove through.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Mississippi County community came out to celebrate a restaurant’s 100th year in service.

Dixie Pig, the famous BBQ spot, is known by many all-around northeast Arkansas as one of the go-to spots in the area.

Owner and Manager Bob Halsell talked about how the spot got started and how important each customer is to his staff.

“I am the third generation, my grandfather Earnest Halsell started the business in 1923 and it was called the Rustic Inn and since then, we have a lot of great people in the community that make this possible,” Halsell said.

The celebration comes just a couple of days after someone drove through the restaurant on Saturday, but Halsell said it is going to take a lot more for them to close their doors.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error

Latest News

Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff
Contestant Allegra Melton races to finish her duck with string beans and potatoes with cherry...
Jonesboro woman competes on Food Network show
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Jameson Rodgers, whose songs include “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling...
Musical lineup announced for Jonesboro BBQ Fest
Stella's Brick Oven Pizzeria and Bistro in Batesville is bringing something new to the table.
Restaurant owners sing Ed Sheeran’s praises in pizza