Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new Kennett fire station

The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kennett fire station on Monday,...
The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kennett fire station on Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m.(Kennett Fire Department)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kennett fire station on Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, Station 2 is equipped with the latest technology and resources to enhance the department’s emergency response capabilities and ensure swift and effective assistance to those in need.

The event will open with a welcome and remarks, followed by an unveiling of memorabilia and hose cutting ceremony.

It will take place at the new station at 1701 First St.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error

Latest News

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 1-0 Brookland prepares for road test at Gosnell
The Dixie Pig has been a stable in Blytheville for a century and you can see where the car...
Popular restaurant celebrates 100-year anniversary
Bryan Hodgson reflects on Arkansas State men's hoops retreat and non-conference schedule
Harkle Road Creek Bridge on Highway 9 south of Salem was closed on Tuesday evening due to...
Bridge closure causing significant delays