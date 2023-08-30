Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new Kennett fire station

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Kennett fire station on Monday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, Station 2 is equipped with the latest technology and resources to enhance the department’s emergency response capabilities and ensure swift and effective assistance to those in need.

The event will open with a welcome and remarks, followed by an unveiling of memorabilia and hose cutting ceremony.

It will take place at the new station at 1701 First St.

