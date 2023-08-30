Energy Alert
School installs concealed weapon detectors

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - One school is taking extra steps to ensure its students has a safe school year.

The Hot Springs School District recently installed concealed weapon detectors in their Hot Springs Junior Academy, KARK reports.

As the first school in Garland County and the second school in the state to install detectors, Hot Springs Superintendent Stephanie Nehus explained this purchase was necessary to ensure school safety.

“This was the natural next step for us as it is a viable sign that we do take safety very seriously,” Nehus stated.

In addition to detecting weapons, the detectors can also detect vapes.

For more on this story, visit KARK.com.

