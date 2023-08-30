Southland Casino Hotel donates over $150,000 to police department

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Southland Casino Hotel announced that a donation of $150,000 will go to the West Memphis Police Department for high-tech outdoor security equipment.

According to The City of West Memphis press release, Southland Casino will present the donation to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and Police Chief Robin Cambell.

The funds will be used to help enhance the citywide camera system and to create a real-time crime center.

Southland will present its donation on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 1550 Ingram Blvd at 10 a.m.

