SRO’s coffee shop needs help restocking

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop tucked away in the halls of Jonesboro High School is hoping to get some help from the community.

Officer Ray’s Coffee Shop at JHS has a closet full of coffee, thanks to community members, but School Resource Officer Rayonica Thomas is hoping to get more help to provide snacks to students.

“Sometimes there is a long time in between lunches, the first lunch starts at 10:30 a.m. So from 10:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., you don’t have any food,” said Thomas.

Thomas started the coffee shop to connect with students. Last school year was her first full year as a student resource officer at Jonesboro High School. Thomas said she wanted students to feel like they could reach out to her.

“I make them feel comfortable if they’re going through anything, even if they don’t need the coffee or the snacks, they’ll still come in here because they know they can talk to me,” she said.

During the first couple of months, Thomas purchased all the coffee herself. The community stepped in soon after.

“I’ve had a lot of support and I couldn’t be happier. The fact that people that don’t even know me, that probably haven’t even seen me work and do my job and they ask, ‘how can I donate, how can I drop this stuff off?’ is amazing,” she said.

Thomas said she wants to provide more than just coffee to her students.

“Let me put something out, they can come in and grab between classes, and not be late and have something on their stomach until they can get their next meal when they get home,” she said.

Anyone who wants to donate can donate to Cashapp $OfficerRaysCafe.

