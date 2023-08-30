Energy Alert
Taking safety precautions for Labor Day weekend

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - With Labor Day just around the corner, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges safety for those heading to the river.

The Little Rock District reported over 40 water-related accidents with 17 fatalities, Little Rock District Commander, Col. Daman Knarr urges everyone to be mindful when on the water.

“With more boaters and swimmers expected to be on the water across the region this weekend, we are asking visitors to be patient and courteous at boat launch ramps and to slow down and watch out for each other,” Knarr stated.

Officials advise people to take extra precautions, from wearing a life jacket to staying on the main river channels.

You can visit the U.S. Army of Engineers website for more information.

