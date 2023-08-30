Energy Alert
Westside Air Force JROTC cadets earn pilot licenses

Cadets Jessica Gilbert (left) and Avery Hausman-Taku were two of just 300 students chosen to...
By Chase Gage
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two high school seniors in the Westside Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program got the opportunity of a lifetime over the summer.

For Cadet Major Jessica Gilbert and Captain Avery Hausman-Taku, flying a plane is easy. Being a senior in high school, though? Not so much.

”It’s been a year already,” Gilbert said. “Whoever says your Junior year is the most stressful, (they are) lying.”

Over the summer, the duo achieved a feat very few high school seniors ever have or will. While some of their peers have yet to earn a driver’s license, these two earned pilot’s licenses through a program sponsored by the U.S. Air Force.

Two of just 300 students across the country attended the program, and two of even fewer completed it.

Westside High School Principal Chris George said he is as proud as can be.

“Oh, this is awesome. With these two in particular, having this opportunity, that’s not something that’s normal,” George stated. “For them to go and take part in this, it’s amazing.”

While at the academy, they went through rigorous training, including studying, physical fitness, and test flights. Gilbert was stationed in Arizona, while Hausman-Taku was in Florida. Gilbert insisted the dry heat of Atlanta was worse, while Hausman-Taku strongly disagreed.

Either way, the eight-week academy consisted of rigorous training, studying, and test flights for both students. Now that they are back home, the two are using what they learned to prepare for their futures and inspire the younger cadets to shoot for the stars.

”I want to attend as many of the extracurriculars that I can and share my experience with the first years,” Hausman-Taku said.

It seems that their example is already rubbing off.

William White, a junior in the program, said he looks up to the cadets and hopes to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s something that really inspires me and shows me I might be able to do this,” White said. “I’ve always been into flying. I just want to say I’m really proud of them and hope that I can do it this year.”

These two young women have bright futures ahead, but for now, they’re content staying on the ground just a little longer.

