Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say

Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is facing murder charges.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 15-year-old girl shot and killed her mother’s fiance Wednesday morning.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Essex Pointe Apartments around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the teen entered her mother’s room with a gun and began shooting.

She reportedly first started shooting at her mother before opening fire on her mom’s fiance.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The mother was reportedly grazed by bullets but not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old left the scene following the shooting before being taken into custody at a friend’s home in the area, officials said.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear what brought on the shooting as their investigation continues.

The teen suspect is facing charges that include first-degree murder.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from...
Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever his case from others
For only the second time this year, the city of Jonesboro failed to top monthly tax collections...
Jonesboro sales and use tax collections slide in August
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County
Pro Football Hall off Fame inductee Gil Brandt poses with his bust during a ceremony at...
Gil Brandt, one of the builders of the Dallas Cowboys into ‘America’s Team,’ has died at age 91
President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an event in...
Biden administration proposes rule that would require more firearms dealers to run background checks