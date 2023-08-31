A 300+ mile cycling tour to connect Northwest and Northeast Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Bicyclists will head across the state through county and forest backroads connecting Northwest and Northeast Arkansas next year.

The Ozark Foundation recently announced the Arkansas Graveler, a six-day and 300-plus mile bike journey that will take place in June 2024.

The event kicks off on June 23 at the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville and ends on June 29 at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro.

The tour is expected to bring 400 cyclists from across the country.

A cycling tour will connect 300 miles of North Arkansas and will have 5 stops in June 2024. (Ozark Foundation)

There will be 5 stops along the 336-mile ride:

Day 1 – Fayetteville to Oark (55 miles)

Day 2 – Oark to Jasper (56 miles)

Day 3 – Jasper to Marshall (55 miles)

Day 4 – Marshall to Mountain View (51 miles)

Day 5 – Mountain View to Cave City (49 miles)

Day 6 – Cave City to Jonesboro (70 miles)

“Arkansas Graveler will showcase and celebrate the best of Arkansas – its natural beauty and culture – in a most unique and magnificent way,” said Michael Spivey, executive director of the Ozark Foundation. “What’s more is that the route will present an incredibly epic challenge for cyclists from around the world.”

The foundation hopes that by the fifth year, the economic impact on the communities along the path will be drastic, affecting restaurants, lodgings, and retailers.

Registration for the Arkansas Graveler event will begin on January 1, 2024.

Committed partners with Ozark Foundation for the event include the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State University, University of Arkansas, Experience Fayetteville, Walmart, Arvest Bank, and UAMS.

