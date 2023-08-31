Energy Alert
Arkansas ranks fourth cheapest state to live in for singles

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - While the prices of almost everything have gone up recently, there are a few states that require less money than others to make it comfortably.

The required living wage for a single person in Arkansas is $47,111 a year according to a recent study.

States requiring the highest living wages for singles are Hawaii at $112,411, followed by Massachusetts at $87,909, and California at $80,013.

The cheapest states to live individually in are Mississippi at $45,906, Oklahoma at $46,024, Alabama at $46,577, and next, Arkansas at $47,111.

You can read more on the study by visiting our content partner, KARK-TV’s website.

