Arkansas ranks high among states interested in medical marijuana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was ranked second for the highest interest in medical marijuana compared to other states in the U.S.

The study was conducted by Leafwell medical marijuana experts using Google search figures to help determine how frequently each state searches for medical marijuana and other related search terms.

Below is a list of the top 10 states along with their average monthly medical marijuana searched per 100,000 residents along with their top searched question:

Florida (231) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Florida?”

Arkansas (159) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Arkansas online?”

Mississippi (113) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Mississippi?”

Louisana (104) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Louisiana?”

South Dakota (94) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in South Dakota?”

Missouri (88) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Missouri?”

Virginia (68) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Virginia?”

Utah (66) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Utah?”

Kansas (63) - “How much does it cost to get a medical marijuana card in Kansas 10?”

Kentucky (62) - “How to get a medical marijuana card in Kentucky?”

The study revealed Idaho to have the lowest interest in Medical Marijuana of all 50 states.

