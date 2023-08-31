Aug. 31: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It is such a nice morning across Region 8, and the day will be just as nice.

Temperatures this morning are mainly in the low to mid-60s.

We will climb into the lower-80s today under sunny skies.

Friday will be just as nice, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

FFN looks much better this week than last week.

Look for warmer weather to arrive this weekend and next week, with some slightly higher rain chances.

Harvest season is underway, so it’s good to see rain chances staying under 30%. Look for the mid-90s next week, but the humidity will not be too terrible.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

West Memphis police need your help solving a homicide.

Tracking Idalia’s latest damage across the Southeastern United States, a live report from Florida.

The Arkansas National Guard is helping Louisiana battle multiple wildfires.

A new requirement under the LEARNS Act includes making literacy coaches available at underperforming schools; this concerns some educators.

A Region 8 church opens a new rehab center for people in the community with addiction.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

