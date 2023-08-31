Baby formula concerns rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Companies including Perrigo, Byheart, and Reckitt/Mead Johnson are being investigated after the Food and Drug Administration revealed results from recent inspections.

After a major shortage last year, the FDA sent warning letters to three top infant formula makers about quality control concerns. Those concerns stem from finding a deadly bacterium in some finished products.

Chronobacter sakazakii is a major issue in the letters sent to Reckitt/Mead Johnson, Perrigo, and Byheart. According to the CDC, this bacterium is widely found naturally in the environment and in powdered baby formula but could be deadly to infants.

Jonesboro parent Mario Trimarchi said he uses Enfamil, a Reckitt/Mead Johnson product, to feed his baby, along with breastfeeding. He says he would be overly upset if a tragedy like this were to happen to his child.

“That’d be terrible,” he said. “That’s a manufactured product, so I assume I can trust it.”

Investigators say they found ‘significant violations’ including ‘multiple water leaks’ and ‘standing piles of spilled infant product formula’ inside the facility of Reckitt/Mead Johnson dating back to late last year.

The FDA said products currently on the market are safe.

The three companies have been given 15 days to respond to the warning letters.

