Community creates memorial scholarship

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is hoping to continue the legacy of Amber Gill by creating a scholarship in her honor.

Amber Gill was killed in 2020 in a car crash.

She was a mother, a wife, a friend, and a realtor… but many in Paragould knew her as someone who loved to help the community.

“I believe my mom was a pillar of this community for the longest of times and she still had lots more work to do,” said Jacob Higdon, Gill’s son. “It’s just left the biggest hole in my life.”

Higdon called his mother his best friend and the past year has been difficult without his mother.

He knows that the community is also missing her.

“Someone is always telling me how much they miss her and how much they mean to her. Her personality was such a bright spot in their day,” he said.

Gill’s friends are making sure she continues to make an impact in her community, by setting up a scholarship in her name.

Virginia Walls is one of those friends and said she’s still missed by the community.

“She was a great friend to many people in this community and has helped this community in many ways,” she said.

Walls said the Amber Gill Memorial Scholarship will help because Gill was passionate about education.

Walls hopes those who get those scholarships are just like the woman they were created in honor of.

“Somebody with high goals and who wants to serve other people,” she said.

For Higdon, the void left by his mother’s death can never be filled, but seeing others continue her mission to help others is something that makes him proud of his mother.

The suspect arrested and charged with Gill’s death is scheduled for trial in November.

Jace Simpson is facing several charges including negligent homicide, DWI, and possession of a controlled substance.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the scholarship.

Donations can also be made to the “Amber Gill Memorial Scholarship Fund” account at First National Bank of Paragould.

