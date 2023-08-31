Energy Alert
Community rallies support for student diagnosed with leukemia

By Hayden Savage
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County community rallies in support of one of its own who was diagnosed with leukemia.

16-year-old Sadie Meyer and her parents were given the news on Aug. 24.

“It’s something your mind can’t even begin to think about what would happen in that situation until it does,” Sadie’s Father, Cecil Meyer, explained. “Her first question is, ‘Am I going to die?’ and of course, you don’t want to hear that from your 16-year-old kid.”

Since then, community members, other schools, and even complete strangers have extended a helping hand to the Meyer family during this difficult time.

“Izard County showed up wearing Sadie Strong shirts, and yesterday at Ridgefield Christian, they said a prayer. There’s been prayer circles here and there. The support is just crazy,” Sadie’s Friend Brooklyn Pendarvis stated.

Sadie’s friends say despite the many unknowns a leukemia diagnosis can bring, she’s optimistic in her fight.

“She’s the one that really said straight on that it’s in God’s hands and that it’s going to be ok. We don’t really have anything to worry about because we have a father that is going to take care of it, and it is all going to be ok,” Karli Rogers said.

The Meyer family said they’re thankful for the outpour of support from the region.

“It picks her up. She’ll say, ‘Hey, Dad, look at this. Hey, Dad, look at that.’ It’s really lifted her spirits up to see everyone pulling together,” Cecil said.

The Meyer family will spend the next few weeks in Little Rock as Sadie receives treatment for leukemia.

An account for the family has been established at FNBC Bank.

