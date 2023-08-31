Department of Health and Human Services announces $1.3 million in awards

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration announced $1.3 million in awards to rural communities throughout Arkansas, they announced Thursday.

According to a news release, the award money will go to support the critical strategies in responding to the overdose risk of fentanyl and other opioids.

The awards support President Joe Biden’s commitment to beating the opioid epidemic as part of his Unity Agenda for the nation.

“Far too many rural families have faced the devastation of overdose, and these deaths are felt deeply across rural communities -- where often everyone knows someone lost too soon,” said HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson. “At the Health Resources and Services Administration, we know that funding based on population size or other broad-based rubrics can miss the vital treatment and response needs of rural communities. That’s why the investments we are announcing today are targeted to rural communities and tailored to the unique challenges of helping rural healthcare leaders expand access to treatment and build recovery pathways to prevent overdose.”

$1 million in award money will go to support the Expanding Access to Medication to Treat Opioid Use Disorder award to rural communities by establishing treatment sites for individuals to access medications to treat opioid use disorder.

$300,000 in award money will go to support the Supporting Rural Communities in Preventing and Responding to Overdoses award to help rural communities respond to their “specific and immediate needs, including the distribution of life-saving opioid overdose reversal medications. This award will go to the Arkansas Behavioral Health Integration Network in Higden, Arkansas.

