Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County

JPD releases new details on robbery case
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around Highway 351 and Highway 141.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around Highway 351 and Highway 141.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident began after an assault and battery in the 300-block of Mead in Jonesboro.

Smith told Region 8 News that the woman’s head was beaten into the ground and her car was stolen.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said deputies spotted the vehicle near the Fletcher Road and Highway 351 intersection.

The chase took them across several county roads.

The suspect wrecked the vehicle at County Road 715 near County Road 724.

Smith said the suspects barricaded themselves in the car for a short time, but now two people are in custody.

No one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Chris Carter is heading to the scene for more details.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle

Latest News

It was recently announced that the closed bridge on Highway 9 will have one lane reopened.
One lane to reopen on closed Highway bridge
For only the second time this year, the city of Jonesboro failed to top monthly tax collections...
Jonesboro sales and use tax collections slide in August
Escaped Ark. inmate Samuel Hartman
Convicted rapist who escaped prison on jet ski captured in West Virginia
The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off