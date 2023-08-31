Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around Highway 351 and Highway 141.

Jonesboro Police Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the incident began after an assault and battery in the 300-block of Mead in Jonesboro.

Smith told Region 8 News that the woman’s head was beaten into the ground and her car was stolen.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said deputies spotted the vehicle near the Fletcher Road and Highway 351 intersection.

The chase took them across several county roads.

The suspect wrecked the vehicle at County Road 715 near County Road 724.

Smith said the suspects barricaded themselves in the car for a short time, but now two people are in custody.

No one was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. Chris Carter is heading to the scene for more details.

