DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A bus driver in DeSoto County is on administrative leave after a parent’s video was posted to social media showing the driver refusing to let children get off.

Per district procedure, the bus driver is on administrative leave as the matter is being reviewed. She was a substitute driver for that route, and a new driver has been assigned to the bus route for the remainder of the school year.

The video was filmed in the Braybourne subdivision in Olive Branch as the children were being taken home from Center Hill Elementary School.

Parents say they begin to worry when the bus had not arrived about 40 to 45 minutes after their usual drop off time.

Parents say the bus driver pulled over and refused to allow the children off the bus despite the students clearly becoming distraught while on the bus.

You can see one child climbing out of the window of the bus.

Students told their parents the reason the bus driver stopped the bus was because a student used her cellphone to call her parent after being told not to.

Kelli Cook will have more reaction from parents tonight on Action News 5.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.