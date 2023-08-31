Energy Alert
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off

The video of the school bus
The video of the school bus(Misty Grubbs)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A bus driver in DeSoto County is on administrative leave after a parent’s video was posted to social media showing the driver refusing to let children get off.

The video was filmed in the Braybourne subdivision in Olive Branch as the children were being taken home from Center Hill Elementary School.

Parents say they begin to worry when the bus had not arrived about 40 to 45 minutes after their usual drop off time.

Parents say the bus driver pulled over and refused to allow the children off the bus despite the students clearly becoming distraught while on the bus.

You can see one child climbing out of the window of the bus.

Students told their parents the reason the bus driver stopped the bus was because a student used her cellphone to call her parent after being told not to.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

