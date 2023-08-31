Energy Alert
A Family for Me: Allie and Emett

Allie and Emett enjoy a snack at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro. The siblings are in need of their forever home.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Each month, we highlight a child in Region 8 in need of a forever home. This month, we introduce you to two siblings; 8-year-old Allie and 7-year-old Emett.

The two students got a chance to play hooky from Hillcrest Elementary in favor of a day full of fun at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro. While there, they got to jump on trampolines, play dodgeball, eat cotton candy, and play video games. In other words, the complete opposite of a day of school.

Allie and Emett have been in foster care for the past year. Now, they’re searching for their forever family.

The siblings are a package deal. Allie, though a year older, is a leader. Even if she would never admit it, she cares deeply for her younger brother and wants to protect him at all costs. Where Emett goes, Allie follows.

The two are hilarious when they’re together, and their energy could outmatch the Tasmanian Devil. Underneath the wild exterior, though, are two sweet, loving kids.

Ashley Hobbs is the family service worker for the siblings, and she said that every moment has been a blessing in her time working with them.

“Whoever gets these kids is very lucky,” Hobbs said. “I’ve been with them just a few weeks shy of them coming into care. They’re very special to my heart. Whoever gets them is really lucky because they are really great kids.”

Whoever that forever family is, they can surely say goodbye to peace and quiet once the children are in their care. However, in return, they will find love in these siblings, making the whole crazy journey worth it.

For more information on how you can help these siblings, you can visit their page on ProjectZero.org.

