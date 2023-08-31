Energy Alert
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed two Arkansas National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana to help combat wildfires in the state.

According to a news release, crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Gov. Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment along with personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to assist the Louisiana National Guard.

The Governor of Louisiana declared a state of emergency after wildfires developed in several parishes.

The crews were requested to remain in Louisiana until Sept. 5.

