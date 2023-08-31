Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed two Arkansas National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana to help combat wildfires in the state.
According to a news release, crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment along with personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to assist the Louisiana National Guard.
The Governor of Louisiana declared a state of emergency after wildfires developed in several parishes.
The crews were requested to remain in Louisiana until Sept. 5.
