Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself

Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (Gray News) – A man in Pennsylvania hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.

Don Goulding Sr., 68, won $1.06 million in the Match 6 Lotto drawing on July 13.

“I opened my tablet and saw that I got all six numbers! I must have looked at the ticket eight times to see if I was hallucinating. I couldn’t sleep that night,” Goulding told Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

Goulding, a part-time auto parts delivery driver, said he won around the time of his birthday.

“It was the best birthday present I ever bought myself,” he said in a press conference.

He was so excited to tell a friend who just so happened to be walking by his home at the time he found out he won.

“She was shocked,” he said. “She said, ‘Oh my gosh! I’ve never seen that before.’”

The next day he went back to the store where he bought the winning ticket and told them they “sold a winner last night.”

Goulding said the money will help him with retirement and allow him to go fishing more.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges

Latest News

FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
Election workers have gotten death threats and warnings they will be lynched, the US government says
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say
Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland