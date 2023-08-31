Energy Alert
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett

A 14-year-old is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in Kennett
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in Kennett, Mo.

On August 30, around 4:26 p.m., Officers with the Kennett Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Henderson Street in reference to a subject that had been stabbed.

Investigation led to the arrest of the 14-year-old suspect. The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett man during an altercation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Prosecutor James Powell.

The suspect is currently being held pending the filing of charges by Dunklin County Prosecutor Nick Jain. The name of the victim is being with held pending notification of next of family.

