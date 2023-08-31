Energy Alert
Marshallese Softball tournament gets started

Two teams squaring off in game one of the weekend long tournament.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second year in a row, it is time for some spirited competition and celebration for the ever-growing population in Northeast Arkansas.

The Marshallese softball tournament kicked off Thursday as teams from around the country traveled to Paragould for a chance to win $10,000.

It will be an all-weekend tournament that was helped put together by Anchor Packaging, and Project Manager Zach Hocutt said it is a special event.

“We are able to put together some businesses and some churches and just the whole community can support the Marshallese community here and I feel like it turned out really great for them,” Hocutt said.

The event was expected to be even larger this year but due to the wildfires in Maui, fewer teams were able to make the trip.

If you are interested in watching any of the games the whole tournament is at the Paragould Community Center.

