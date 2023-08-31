Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Person dies of brain-eating amoeba infection after swimming in lake, health officials say

The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.
The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal.(Source: CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A person in the Austin, Texas, area has died from an amebic meningitis infection, an infection of the brain, health officials announced Wednesday,

Austin Public Health said the Travis County, Texas, resident got ill after swimming in Lake Lyndon B. Johnson this month.

The person who died was not identified.

A sample specimen from the case has been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis infections are rare in Texas, with only 39 known infected in the state between 1962 and 2022, Austin health officials said.

The rare brain infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri and is usually fatal, the CDC said. As of 2022, there have only been four U.S. survivors.

The amoeba can cause infection when it enters the body through the nose. Warm fresh water, such as lakes and rivers, tap water, as well as insufficiently chlorinated swimming pools and other recreational venues are among the places where it can be found. It does not live in the ocean.

The infection can cause severe illness up to nine days after exposure. Symptoms start with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma and can lead to death.

The CDC said most infections have been linked to swimming in southern states, like Florida and Texas, but the range of the amoeba could be expanding as the climate warms.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges

Latest News

Pick up trucks and debris lie strewn in a canal in Horseshoe Beach, Fla., after the passage of...
Tropical Storm Idalia heads out to sea as Florida and Georgia begin arduous cleanup process
FILE - Empty poll kiosks await voters at the Mississippi Second Congressional District Primary...
‘We’ll … kill you:’ Election workers get threats, warnings they’ll be lynched, US government says
FILE - The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage, Maryland,...
A wrong-way crash with a Greyhound bus leaves 1 dead, 18 injured in Maryland
Don Goulding, 68, hit the jackpot running errands after work this summer.
Jackpot winner says lottery ticket was best birthday present he ever bought himself