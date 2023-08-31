Police arrest man on rape and incest charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.

According to the affidavit, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a judge found probable cause to charge Raymond Hostetler, 67, of Pocahontas with rape and incest.

On February 22, officers conducted an interview with the victim.

The victim told officers that Raymond Hostetler, 67, had started molesting her from a young age, saying there were multiple encounters where Hostetler sexually assaulted her.

She also told officers about an incident involving Hostetler that she reported in 2010. However, she did not disclose any information saying she was “coerced to not speak during her interview,” according to the affidavit.

Online jail records show Hostetler was released from the Randolph County Detention Center on Wed, Aug. 30.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

