Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police arrest man on rape and incest charges

A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.(Randolph County Sheriff's Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.

According to the affidavit, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, a judge found probable cause to charge Raymond Hostetler, 67, of Pocahontas with rape and incest.

On February 22, officers conducted an interview with the victim.

The victim told officers that Raymond Hostetler, 67, had started molesting her from a young age, saying there were multiple encounters where Hostetler sexually assaulted her.

She also told officers about an incident involving Hostetler that she reported in 2010. However, she did not disclose any information saying she was “coerced to not speak during her interview,” according to the affidavit.

Online jail records show Hostetler was released from the Randolph County Detention Center on Wed, Aug. 30.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
A family devastated after missing woman found dead in her vehicle
A suspected fentanyl overdose lead police to the dealer.
Drug overdose leads to dealer arrested
Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
Police arrested a man after they say he shot someone in the rear.
One arrested after Jonesboro shooting
Traffic troubles due to a small error on highway 49 in Paragould.
Traffic troubles due to a small error

Latest News

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Arkansas was ranked second for the highest interest in medical marijuana compared to other...
Arkansas ranks high among states interested in medical marijuana
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana
Smalls Sliders announced its plans to expand to six total locations including Jonesboro,...
Smalls Sliders expanding to Jonesboro, other Arkansas and Missouri locations