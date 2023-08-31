Energy Alert
Smalls Sliders expanding to Jonesboro, other Arkansas and Missouri locations

Smalls Sliders announced its plans to expand to six total locations including Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Rogers as well as three locations in Missouri.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trending cheeseburger slider concept restaurant in Louisiana is expanding to Arkansas and Missouri.

According to a news release, Smalls Sliders announced its plans to expand to six total locations including Jonesboro, Fayetteville, and Rogers as well as three locations in Missouri.

The company was created by Brandon Landry and backed by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees. The first restaurant was opened in 2019 in Louisiana and has since grown to nine restaurants across the state with 60 locations currently in development.

The news release said the restaurant offers “premium cheeseburger sliders, with every meal cooked to order.” It also includes both a drive-thru and walk-up experience for customers.

The first location is expected to open in 2024 with the rest opening throughout the next few years.

