Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people are dead, including one juvenile, and another juvenile was injured after a crash in Butler County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened on August 31 around 8:25 a.m.

The crash occurred as the vehicle was going northbound on County Road 470, four miles west of Poplar Bluff. The vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.

The driver was 43-year-old Patricia McIntosh of Poplar Bluff, and the occupants consisted of 25-year-old Lacy Gilbertsen, a 7-year-old male and a 2-year-old male. McIntosh, Gilbertsen and the 7-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County EMS Director David Ross at 8:28 a.m.

The 2-year-old was flown to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis after receiving moderate injuries. No one was wearing a safety device in the accident.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County

Latest News

The video of the school bus
DeSoto County bus driver on leave after refusing to let students off
Allie and Emett enjoy a snack at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro. The siblings are in need of their...
A Family for Me: Allie and Emett
16-year-old Sadie Meyer and her parents were given the news on Aug. 24.
Community rallies support for student diagnosed with leukemia
A Northeast Arkansas school district is installing a new layer of protection for students in...
School installing in-classroom “safe rooms”