Water concerns continue even after boil order lifted

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Trumann the quality of the water has been a hot topic over the past couple of days after the city was under a boil order after a water main ruptured but now there is even more that needs to be done.

The Trumann ground storage water tank and water treatment facility, which had nothing to do with the boil order, is not in the best condition and if something happened it would be worse than a boil order.

“The boil notice that we just had would be minor compared to what we would have then,” Woods said.

Mallory Burchell lives in Trumann and said when she has issues with her water it puts her and her child in a bind.

“It just kind of gets rough when you have to do all that with kids. We would much rather just not have to go with that worry of boiling water or going and getting bottles,” Burchell said.

The issue was caused by an old tree breaking one of the lines and Trumann Mayor Jay Paul Woods said it was something out of their control.

“There was nothing we could do about it, it happened and there was no human error on our part we got it fixed as soon as possible,” Woods said.

Now that the order has been lifted the city has shifted its focus back to the treatment facility and is looking to obtain a $2.5 million grant.

“It has been deteriorating, there are cracks a little bit and it even appears to have a little bit of seepage,” Woods said.

The grant is through The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration which would overhaul the system and build it in a new location.

“We look at it daily and make sure it is still good, which it is, but we don’t want another boil issue,” Woods said.

Woods is confident they will get the money but if they don’t the city has already been preapproved for a low-interest loan so the project will happen either way which makes Mallory Burchell pretty happy.

“It would be pretty great; we would not have to worry about nothing being wrong with the water or doing anything like the boil ban,” Burchell said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

