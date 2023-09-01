$425,000 awarded to Arkansas organization fighting housing discrimination

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $425,000 to the Legal Aid of Arkansas, Inc. to combat discriminatory housing practices.

HUD provided this funding to its second and third-year multi-year Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) grantees to continue their fair housing enforcement efforts.

Nationally, HUD awarded $24 million of its $56 million Fiscal Year 2023 appropriation to 57 fair housing organizations across the country under its Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP). A state-by-state breakdown of the awardees is available here.

“Unfortunately, far too many families face bias when it comes to renting and buying homes,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is pleased to provide our state and local partners with resources through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program that give organizations the funding they need to combat housing discrimination and help build fair and inclusive communities.”

Each year, HUD makes funding available to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

The granted funds will empower the recipients to carry out fair housing enforcement through a range of activities.

These include conducting thorough investigations, implementing testing methodologies to uncover instances of discrimination in both rental and sales markets, and taking the necessary steps to file fair housing complaints either with HUD or equivalent state and local agencies. Beyond enforcement efforts, the grantees will also engage in educational and outreach initiatives. Their aim is to educate the general public, housing providers, and local government bodies about the rights and obligations outlined in the Fair Housing Act and the fair housing services that grantees provide.

“The programs and services provided by the Fair Housing Initiatives Program are essential to HUD’s mission and fulfill a vital role in enforcing the Fair Housing Act,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The funds provided today demonstrate HUD’s commitment to opposing discriminatory practices and ensure that our fair housing partners have the financial resources they need to continue educating the public.”

HUD is awarding grants in the following categories:

Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) – This initiative funds non-profit fair housing organizations to conduct testing and enforcement activities to prevent or eliminate discriminatory housing practices.

Fair Housing Organizations Initiative (FHOI) – This program provides funding that builds the capacity and effectiveness of non-profit fair housing organizations by providing funds to handle fair housing enforcement and education initiatives more effectively. FHOI also strengthens the fair housing movement nationally by encouraging the creation and growth of organizations that focus on the rights and needs of underserved groups, particularly persons with disabilities.

