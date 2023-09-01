Arkansas ranks among top ten for most filed court cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was ranked eighth place for most filed court cases, compared to other states.

Researchers from Tribeca Lawsuit Loans conducted the study from March 2022 and March 2023. They studied court cases filed per 100,000 people from the U.S. District court data.

Here is a list of the top ten states that filed the most court cases:

State Cases filed per 100,000 people Florida 276 Louisiana 265 Deleware 165 New York 117 Illinois 102 New Jersey 98 South Carolina 96 Arkansas 94 West Virginia 89 Nevada 86

“There’s a spectrum of reasons for a court case to be filed, ranging all the way to settling finances to serious crime. Therefore, it’s interesting that certain states with similar characteristics are filing so many more, especially when several states in the top ten neighbor each other. Florida is miles away in filing cases than any other state, and even the Florida courts website attracts more than 300,000 visitors a month,” said Rory Donadio, CEO of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans.

