Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas ranks among top ten for most filed court cases

Arkansas was ranked eighth place for most filed court cases, compared to other states.
Arkansas was ranked eighth place for most filed court cases, compared to other states.(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas was ranked eighth place for most filed court cases, compared to other states.

Researchers from Tribeca Lawsuit Loans conducted the study from March 2022 and March 2023. They studied court cases filed per 100,000 people from the U.S. District court data.

Here is a list of the top ten states that filed the most court cases:

StateCases filed per 100,000 people
Florida276
Louisiana265
Deleware165
New York117
Illinois102
New Jersey98
South Carolina96
Arkansas94
West Virginia89
Nevada86

“There’s a spectrum of reasons for a court case to be filed, ranging all the way to settling finances to serious crime. Therefore, it’s interesting that certain states with similar characteristics are filing so many more, especially when several states in the top ten neighbor each other. Florida is miles away in filing cases than any other state, and even the Florida courts website attracts more than 300,000 visitors a month,” said Rory Donadio, CEO of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County

Latest News

The crash occurred as the vehicle ran off the roadway and became airborne before striking a tree.
Three dead in Butler County crash, including one juvenile
Repayment starts Oct. 1
Financial advisor shares prep for student loan repayment
The suspect was arrested after an investigation revealed that he stabbed a 33-year-old Kennett...
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Kennett
Convicted rapist, accused accomplices returned to Arkansas
WATCH: Convicted rapist, accused accomplices returned to Arkansas