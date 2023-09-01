Car rider and traffic plan announced for temporary Wynne High School

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne High School has announced the traffic plan for the temporary high school for the new school year.

Below are the new directions for those dropping off students:

Use the entrance closest to AutoZone Make a left at the cones and proceed to the crosswalk Drop off students at the crosswalk Proceed to the end of the pick-up and drop-off line Make a left turn Complete the loop by making a right turn and continuing back to the pick-up and drop-off area. Turn right and exit the campus onto Falls Boulevard (illustrated in green on the map)

Below are the new directions for student drivers:

Take a left at the cones and proceed to the drop-off area Make a right into the student parking lot Students may park in any of the spaces in the L-shape lot (illustrated in yellow on the map)

