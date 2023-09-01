Energy Alert
Car rider and traffic plan announced for temporary Wynne High School

The new temporary campus holds four grades worth of classrooms, a gym, a fine arts center, and...
The new temporary campus holds four grades worth of classrooms, a gym, a fine arts center, and more.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne High School has announced the traffic plan for the temporary high school for the new school year.

Below are the new directions for those dropping off students:

  1. Use the entrance closest to AutoZone
  2. Make a left at the cones and proceed to the crosswalk
  3. Drop off students at the crosswalk
  4. Proceed to the end of the pick-up and drop-off line
  5. Make a left turn
  6. Complete the loop by making a right turn and continuing back to the pick-up and drop-off area.
  7. Turn right and exit the campus onto Falls Boulevard (illustrated in green on the map)

Below are the new directions for student drivers:

  1. Take a left at the cones and proceed to the drop-off area
  2. Make a right into the student parking lot
  3. Students may park in any of the spaces in the L-shape lot (illustrated in yellow on the map)
Wynne High School has announced the traffic plan for the temporary high school for the new...
Wynne High School has announced the traffic plan for the temporary high school for the new school year.(Wynne School District)

