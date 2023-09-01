Car rider and traffic plan announced for temporary Wynne High School
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Wynne High School has announced the traffic plan for the temporary high school for the new school year.
Below are the new directions for those dropping off students:
- Use the entrance closest to AutoZone
- Make a left at the cones and proceed to the crosswalk
- Drop off students at the crosswalk
- Proceed to the end of the pick-up and drop-off line
- Make a left turn
- Complete the loop by making a right turn and continuing back to the pick-up and drop-off area.
- Turn right and exit the campus onto Falls Boulevard (illustrated in green on the map)
Below are the new directions for student drivers:
- Take a left at the cones and proceed to the drop-off area
- Make a right into the student parking lot
- Students may park in any of the spaces in the L-shape lot (illustrated in yellow on the map)
