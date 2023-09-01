Chamber of Commerce to host 39th annual car show

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Those with antique and classic cars will want to head to Mammoth Spring on Saturday.

The town’s chamber of commerce will host its 39th antique and classic car show on Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mammoth Spring State Park.

If you’re interested in entering your vehicle, it’s not too late.

“There is no pre-registration. Just show up, and there will be people guiding you in and helping you park. You’ll be given a registration form when you arrive, so just show up,” Chamber of Commerce President Trena Spears said.

The show has been rated as one of the top shows in the state.

“We are expecting anywhere from 120 to 150 trucks tomorrow with all kinds of various categories,” Spears added.

Food vendors will be at Saturday’s event.

The chamber said it’s a fun event for the entire family.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.