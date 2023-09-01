Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cross County placed under burn ban

The Cross County Court signed an executive order to place the county under a burn ban.
The Cross County Court signed an executive order to place the county under a burn ban.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Court signed an executive order to place the county under a burn ban.

The burn ban comes after rapidly drying conditions and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index “currently being above 600.”

According to the Executive order, any outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the Court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced to ensure that burning constitutes no hazard to life and property.

No word yet on how long the burn ban will last.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
Emergency landing
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County
Crews were called to the 200 block of Cole Drive just before around 7 p.m. for a working house...
Crews respond to Brookland house fire
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

Latest News

A deputy was fired and his supervising corporal was demoted in connection with the shooting and...
Stoddard Co. deputy fired, supervising corporal demoted in connection with shooting of dog
Police: Man arrested after sexual assaulting minor
Police: Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor
The new temporary campus holds four grades worth of classrooms, a gym, a fine arts center, and...
Car rider and traffic plan announced for temporary Wynne High School
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Good Morning Region 8 Anchor Chase Gage previews weekend happenings...
K8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage for Sept. 1-4