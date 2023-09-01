Cross County placed under burn ban

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Cross County Court signed an executive order to place the county under a burn ban.

The burn ban comes after rapidly drying conditions and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index “currently being above 600.”

According to the Executive order, any outdoor burning may be permitted under special circumstances when the Court is assured that all necessary and proper precautions are being enforced to ensure that burning constitutes no hazard to life and property.

No word yet on how long the burn ban will last.

