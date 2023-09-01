Energy Alert
Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries from a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Aug. 31 at 9:20 p.m. on Highway 160 in Doniphan.

According to the crash report, a 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by 73-year-old Mark Fischer of Harviel, MO, was westbound when he traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Crews airlifted Fischer to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to tend to his serious injuries.

Fischer’s truck suffered total damage.

