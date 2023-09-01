Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri man was airlifted after suffering serious injuries from a single-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Aug. 31 at 9:20 p.m. on Highway 160 in Doniphan.

According to the crash report, a 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by 73-year-old Mark Fischer of Harviel, MO, was westbound when he traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Crews airlifted Fischer to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to tend to his serious injuries.

Fischer’s truck suffered total damage.

