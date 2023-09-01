Football Friday Night (9/1/23)
It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Some teams in our area start the season while others look to start 2-0.
Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Brookland goes on the road to face Gosnell. The Bearcats beat Westside 39 - nothing in the season opener. Sinquan Spratt’s TD run took home the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. The Pirates opened 2023 with a 42-6 victory at Piggott. You can watch a preview of the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Game of the Week: Brookland at Gosnell
Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro
Poplar Bluff (MO) at Valley View
Pocahontas at Nettleton
Piggott at Paragould
Mills at Rivercrest
Blytheville at Osceola
Manila at East Poinsett County
Westside at Hoxie
Cave City at Walnut Ridge
Portageville at Hayti (KFVS Heartland Football Friday Game of the Week)
