Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Football Friday Night (9/1/23)

2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT.
Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT.(Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Some teams in our area start the season while others look to start 2-0.

Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Brookland goes on the road to face Gosnell. The Bearcats beat Westside 39 - nothing in the season opener. Sinquan Spratt’s TD run took home the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. The Pirates opened 2023 with a 42-6 victory at Piggott. You can watch a preview of the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/1/23)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/1/23)

Game of the Week: Brookland at Gosnell

Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro

Poplar Bluff (MO) at Valley View

Pocahontas at Nettleton

Piggott at Paragould

Mills at Rivercrest

Blytheville at Osceola

Manila at East Poinsett County

Westside at Hoxie

Cave City at Walnut Ridge

Portageville at Hayti (KFVS Heartland Football Friday Game of the Week)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 141 N. cleared after crash blocked traffic
A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana
The news release did not have a time frame for the stretch of State Highway 9 to reopen.
Highway closed due to bridge ‘concerns’
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County

Latest News

2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 1-0 Brookland prepares for road test at Gosnell
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
FFN - Week 2 Games for Sept. 1, plus G.O.W. Preview »
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 1-0 Gosnell prepares to host Brookland
2023 marks the 30th year of Football Friday Night.
2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Brookland at Gosnell