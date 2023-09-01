Watch Football Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT. (Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Some teams in our area start the season while others look to start 2-0.

Our Game of the Week pits a pair of 1-0 teams. Brookland goes on the road to face Gosnell. The Bearcats beat Westside 39 - nothing in the season opener. Sinquan Spratt’s TD run took home the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. The Pirates opened 2023 with a 42-6 victory at Piggott. You can watch a preview of the matchup here.

FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.

FFN SCOREBOARD (9/1/23)

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris and Logan on twitter/X. There’s more prep pigskin updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Friday Night (9/1/23)

Game of the Week: Brookland at Gosnell

Lake Hamilton at Jonesboro

Poplar Bluff (MO) at Valley View

Pocahontas at Nettleton

Piggott at Paragould

Mills at Rivercrest

Blytheville at Osceola

Manila at East Poinsett County

Westside at Hoxie

Cave City at Walnut Ridge

Portageville at Hayti (KFVS Heartland Football Friday Game of the Week)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.