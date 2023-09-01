Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hospital system working toward ‘long-term partnership’ after management agreement

Fulton County Judge Kenneth Crow said the agreement was necessary, as it was only a matter of...
Fulton County Judge Kenneth Crow said the agreement was necessary, as it was only a matter of time until the county hospital would be forced to close its doors.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A north Arkansas hospital hopes to help another hospital system keep its doors open.

A few weeks back, Baxter Health signed a management agreement with the Fulton County Hospital System.

Fulton County Judge Kenneth Crow said the agreement was necessary, as it was only a matter of time until the county hospital would be forced to close its doors.

American Rescue Plan Funds enabled Baxter Health the opportunity to assist Fulton County.

“We are pooling a lot of information trying to really gather all the data necessary to make an informed decision at the end of the management agreement,” said Interim Fulton County Hospital Administrator Anthony Reed.

Since signing the agreement, some problems began to surface.

“All hospitals have to have a list of services and costs for those services for patients to see. Unfortunately, Fulton County was not in compliance with that,” Reed explained.

Which led to a nearly $70,000 fine to the hospital system.

“As soon as we got in with the management agreement, we really took charge of that to appeal that decision. Get in front of an administrative law judge and work with CMS to resolve that issue,” Reed explained.

The management agreement will last around six months, but Baxter said it would like to see a more long-term agreement soon.

“For right now, keeping Fulton County as a critical access hospital is the goal. I believe the ultimate goal is to form a long-term partnership between Baxter Health and Fulton County Hospital.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was charged with rape and incest on account of several incidents with a victim.
Police arrest man on rape and incest charges
This home on Rosewood in Trumann was were the dead body was found Wednesday night.
Police investigate decomposing body found inside condemned home
Craighead County sheriff’s deputies chased a felony robbery suspect Thursday afternoon around...
Deputies chase down robbery suspect in Craighead County
Crews were called to the 200 block of Cole Drive just before around 7 p.m. for a working house...
Crews respond to Brookland house fire
crews departed from Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Gov. Sanders deploys National Guard Black Hawk aircrews to Louisiana

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Arkansas was ranked second for the highest interest in medical marijuana compared to other...
Arkansas ranks high among states interested in medical marijuana
With Labor Day just around the corner, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urges safety for those...
Taking safety precautions for Labor Day weekend
Bacteriological samples showed “possible contamination” of the water.
Boil water order lifted